Michelle Vitale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Vitale
Overview
Michelle Vitale is a Nurse Practitioner in Erie, PA.
Michelle Vitale works at
Locations
Obgyn Associates of Erie PC100 Peach St Ste 300, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1851
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is an amazing nurse practitioner! From a patient's perspective she is welcoming, kind, and answers all my questions. She is never in a rush and makes you her number one priority. Her knowledge on women's health is outstanding and she is confident in her craft. I will continue to see Michelle and support her for many years to come. I would 100% recommend her to my family and friends!!
About Michelle Vitale
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710330345
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Vitale accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Michelle Vitale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Vitale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.