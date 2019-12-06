Michelle Vierra, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Vierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Vierra, PA
Michelle Vierra, PA is a Travel Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA.
Locations
UW Neighborhood Issaquah Clinic1740 NW Maple St Ste 100, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to have my implanon birth control taken out. I had not been to see Michelle before and the last time I had it taken out by another provider it was not the most pleasant experience. This experience was awesome, Michelle was very informed, the process was comfortable, conversation was positive and caring. She took extra care of wrapping my wound to avoid bruising and came me lots of additional and helpful information. I would higher recommend her!
About Michelle Vierra, PA
- Travel Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Vierra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Vierra using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Vierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Vierra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Vierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Vierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Vierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.