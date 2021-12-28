Dr. Michelle Vaughan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Vaughan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Vaughan, PHD is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Dayton, OH 45435 Directions (937) 254-9210
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. V. has been an amazing, thoughtful, kind therapist who has helped me grow and access needed care. I've recommended her to a few folks with similar identities & experiences to mine and those who have followed up also report they've had a great experience.
About Dr. Michelle Vaughan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1891240800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
