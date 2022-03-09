Michelle Twito, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Twito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Twito, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Twito, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY.
Michelle Twito works at
Locations
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and very kindly, treated me as family member, and it was the first time to see me
About Michelle Twito, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235472986
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Twito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Twito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Twito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Twito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Twito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Twito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.