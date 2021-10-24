See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Overview

Michelle Trueman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Michelle Trueman works at MyNP in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    President / CEO
    515 N Flagler Dr Ste P300, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 379-6421
  2. 2
    MyNP
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 379-6421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Physical Examination
Wellness Examination
Physical Examination
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2021
    We are reluctant to describe how impressed with Michell's expertise and professionalism which is only exceeded by her genuine compassion and generosity. in Today's world of medicine it is rare to find someone who embodies the practice of medicine with the dedication to its fundamental principles and not as a "Business". If Michelle Trueman receives the recognition she deserves, there will not be enough hours in each day .... Gratefully, GeorgiaRose Silvia and Hank
    Hank Silvia — Oct 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Trueman, ARNP
    About Michelle Trueman, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1497985527
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Trueman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Trueman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Trueman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Trueman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Michelle Trueman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Trueman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Trueman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Trueman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

