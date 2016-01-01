See All Physicians Assistants in Utica, NY
Michelle Tagliaferri, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Tagliaferri, PA is a physician assistant in Utica, NY. She currently practices at SOUTHERN TIER DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS.

Locations

  1. 1
    Creative Orthotics & Prosthetics Inc.
    6 Rhoads Dr, Utica, NY 13502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 733-2777
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Michelle Tagliaferri, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1801887690
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
