Michelle Tagliaferri, PA
Offers telehealth
Michelle Tagliaferri, PA is a physician assistant in Utica, NY. She currently practices at SOUTHERN TIER DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS.
Creative Orthotics & Prosthetics Inc.6 Rhoads Dr, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 733-2777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1801887690
Michelle Tagliaferri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Tagliaferri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Tagliaferri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Tagliaferri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Tagliaferri.
