Michelle Sunny

Psychology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Michelle Sunny is a Psychologist in Brighton, MI. 

Michelle Sunny works at Bloomfield Child and Family Counseling in Brighton, MI with other offices in Pinckney, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Child and Family Counseling
    1086 Charles Orndorf Dr, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 231-9591
  2. 2
    Livingston Family Center
    4736 E M 36, Pinckney, MI 48169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 231-9591

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
May 12, 2018
Warm, compassionate and caring demeanor. Works hard to get to the bottom of challenging issues. Amazing with children and they feel safe confiding in her. Provides a comfortable and productive atmosphere for healing
A mother and her boys in Brighton, MI — May 12, 2018
About Michelle Sunny

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912171216
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Sunny is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Sunny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Sunny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Sunny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Michelle Sunny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Sunny.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Sunny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Sunny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

