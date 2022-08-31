Michelle Strizak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Strizak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Strizak, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Strizak, PA-C is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH.
Michelle Strizak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Hyatt Center450 N Hyatt St Ste 302, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Strizak?
Very helpful and not as costly as I expected.
About Michelle Strizak, PA-C
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1508529579
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Strizak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Strizak works at
27 patients have reviewed Michelle Strizak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Strizak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Strizak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Strizak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.