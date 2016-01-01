Michelle Streit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Streit, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Streit, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Milwaukee, WI.
Michelle Streit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-6450
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Streit?
About Michelle Streit, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083711865
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Streit works at
Michelle Streit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Streit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Streit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Streit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.