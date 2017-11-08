Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Stillwagon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT
Overview
Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT is a Sex Therapist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Paws With Purpose Facility Dog Team
Locations
Michelle Stillwagon LMFT, CST, LLC214 Breckenridge Ln Ste 204, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 721-0321
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Michelle's services. She is very welcoming and makes you feel at ease from the time you enter her office. It's obvious that she cares about her patients and their well-being.
About Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT
- Sex Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Paws With Purpose Facility Dog Team
- College of Wooster
