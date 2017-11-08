See All Psychotherapists in Louisville, KY
Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT

Sex Therapy
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT is a Sex Therapist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Paws With Purpose Facility Dog Team

Michelle Stillwagon works at Michelle Stillwagon LMFT, CST, LLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Stillwagon LMFT, CST, LLC
    214 Breckenridge Ln Ste 204, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 721-0321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2017
    I highly recommend Michelle's services. She is very welcoming and makes you feel at ease from the time you enter her office. It's obvious that she cares about her patients and their well-being.
    Louisville — Nov 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT
    About Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Sex Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720295033
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Graduate Paws With Purpose Facility Dog Team
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Wooster
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Stillwagon, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Michelle Stillwagon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Michelle Stillwagon works at Michelle Stillwagon LMFT, CST, LLC in Louisville, KY.

    5 patients have reviewed Michelle Stillwagon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Stillwagon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Stillwagon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

