Michelle Stephens, APRN
Michelle Stephens, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Oklahoma Advanced Practice Family Nursing, PLLC4200 S Douglas Ave Ste 225, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 839-8005
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
NP Stephens is very informative and listens to what you are trying to say. She knows her stuff and if she doesn’t have an answer she’ll find the right one. Always a helpful visit with her.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1174975023
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Michelle Stephens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Stephens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.