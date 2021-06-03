Michelle Staley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Staley, PA-C
Michelle Staley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Michelle Staley works at
Familylinks, 250 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
kind, open, and engaging! felt like she cared
About Michelle Staley, PA-C
Physician Assistant (PA)
English
NPI: 1417370487
Michelle Staley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Staley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Staley works at
5 patients have reviewed Michelle Staley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Staley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Staley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Staley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.