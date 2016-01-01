Dr. Sokoloff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Sokoloff, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michelle Sokoloff, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Claremont, CA.
Dr. Sokoloff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Katharine Albert Lcsw & Associates405 N Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (510) 860-3106
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sokoloff?
About Dr. Michelle Sokoloff, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871823195
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokoloff accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokoloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokoloff works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokoloff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.