Michelle Slater, LMHC

Counseling
5 (5)
Overview

Michelle Slater, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6950 Philips Hwy Ste 11, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 239-3677
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr Slater helped my through an extremely difficult time in my life. She listened to what I had to say, helped me reason it out, and showed me different perspectives. She was able to help me find hope. I never felt rushed with her, or that I was just another client on her daily checkoff list. She not only treated me like I was worthy, but she helped me to find that belief in myself again. It has been a few years since I started seeing Dr Slater and now I continue (even though the crisis has subsided) for continued growth and maintenance on myself. I highly recommend her services to anyone who is feeling overwhelmed with their current situation. She provides a safe space to speak your truth, while gently guiding you forward in the direction of serenity.
    C — Nov 13, 2020
    About Michelle Slater, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487085379
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Slater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Slater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Michelle Slater. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Slater.

