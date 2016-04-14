See All Physicians Assistants in Ocala, FL
Michelle Shinham, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Shinham, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Shinham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL. 

Michelle Shinham works at Florida Women's Health in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Judi Fusco, PA-C
Judi Fusco, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C
Sheila Kreienbrink, PA-C
10 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Women's Health
    4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 150, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 369-5999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Shinham?

    Apr 14, 2016
    This was my first visit to Michelle Shinham. She is very pleasant and professional.
    Bonnie C. in Ocala, FL — Apr 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Shinham, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Shinham, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Shinham to family and friends

    Michelle Shinham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Shinham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Shinham, PA-C.

    About Michelle Shinham, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003139395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Shinham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Shinham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Shinham works at Florida Women's Health in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Michelle Shinham’s profile.

    Michelle Shinham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Shinham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Shinham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Shinham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Shinham, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.