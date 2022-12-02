See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Federal Way, WA
Michelle Scott

Pain Management
5 (81)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Scott is a Pain Management Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Michelle Scott works at Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine
    350 S 333rd St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 354-4352
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 81 ratings
Patient Ratings (81)
5 Star
(78)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 02, 2022
Michelle is so easy to understand.
Gail D. — Dec 02, 2022
About Michelle Scott

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568942621
