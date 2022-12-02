Michelle Scott is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Scott
Overview
Michelle Scott is a Pain Management Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Michelle Scott works at
Locations
Genesis Spine, Joint & Regenerative Medicine350 S 333rd St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 354-4352Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is so easy to understand.
About Michelle Scott
- Pain Management
- English
- 1568942621
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Scott using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Michelle Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Scott.
