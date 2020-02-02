See All Counselors in Olympia, WA
Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC

Counseling
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC is a Counselor in Olympia, WA. 

Michelle Schuyleman works at Olympia Center for Dbt LLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Center for Dbt LLC
    924 7th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 259-1551
  2. 2
    Molly Henderson Arnp Inc
    1005 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 259-1551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Schuyleman?

    Feb 02, 2020
    I drive all the way from University Place to see and work with Michelle. She's knowledgeable and talented, and the most gentle nonjudgmental and wise person I think I've ever worked with, trying to heal my life. Highest recommendations!
    MDD/GAD/ADD/PTSD — Feb 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Schuyleman to family and friends

    Michelle Schuyleman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Schuyleman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC.

    About Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841580396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Schuyleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Schuyleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Schuyleman works at Olympia Center for Dbt LLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Michelle Schuyleman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Michelle Schuyleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Schuyleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Schuyleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Schuyleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.