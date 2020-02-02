Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Schuyleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC
Overview
Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC is a Counselor in Olympia, WA.
Locations
Olympia Center for Dbt LLC924 7th Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Directions (360) 259-1551
Molly Henderson Arnp Inc1005 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 259-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I drive all the way from University Place to see and work with Michelle. She's knowledgeable and talented, and the most gentle nonjudgmental and wise person I think I've ever worked with, trying to heal my life. Highest recommendations!
About Michelle Schuyleman, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841580396
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Schuyleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Schuyleman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Schuyleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Michelle Schuyleman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Schuyleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Schuyleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Schuyleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.