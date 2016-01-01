See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Sterling, KY
Shelly Sanders, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Shelly Sanders, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Mount Sterling, KY. 

Shelly Sanders works at Practice in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1548700123
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

