Shelly Rottner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Shelly Rottner, FNP
Overview
Shelly Rottner, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Shelly Rottner works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Prince Creek11916 Highway 707 Ste D, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Lady with a great friendly personality. She is very knowledgeable. Listens and answers questions without making patients feel rushed. I would highly recommended Mrs. Shelly Rottner.
About Shelly Rottner, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033243209
Shelly Rottner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shelly Rottner works at
2 patients have reviewed Shelly Rottner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shelly Rottner.
