Michelle Rohde, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Rohde, FNP-C
Overview
Michelle Rohde, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Big Rapids, MI.
Michelle Rohde works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Big Rapids650 Linden St Ste 1, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Rohde?
Very knowledgeable
About Michelle Rohde, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154957330
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Rohde using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Rohde works at
37 patients have reviewed Michelle Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Rohde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.