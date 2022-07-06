See All Counselors in Daytona Beach, FL
Michelle Protko, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michelle Protko, LMHC is a Counselor in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Michelle Protko works at Halifax Health Behavioral Services in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Halifax Behavioral Services
    841 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-3945
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Michelle has been an integral part of my (belated) journey into adulthood. She has guided me along the path of learning about myself and why I am myself - without judgement or blame. I feel completely at ease but also challenged to become a better ME.
    J.E — Jul 06, 2022
    About Michelle Protko, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497192504
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Protko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Protko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Protko works at Halifax Health Behavioral Services in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Michelle Protko’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michelle Protko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Protko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Protko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Protko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

