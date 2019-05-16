Michelle Prosje, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Prosje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Prosje, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Nbs-jax4110 Southpoint Blvd Ste 212, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 685-1234
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Prosje saw my husband to provide an assessment for Parkinson's Disease. Great experience, from the admin staff and intake process through the visit and followup. Highly recommend.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760707418
Michelle Prosje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Prosje accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Prosje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michelle Prosje. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Prosje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Prosje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Prosje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.