See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Michelle Powell, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Powell, CRNP

Internal Medicine
5 (212)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Powell, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. 

Michelle Powell works at Wyncote Family Medicine in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elkins Park Medical Associates
    8250 Old York Rd Ste 2, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 212 ratings
Patient Ratings (212)
5 Star
(182)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(7)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Powell?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michelle Powell, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Powell, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Powell to family and friends

Michelle Powell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Powell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Powell, CRNP.

About Michelle Powell, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992143887
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Powell, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Powell works at Wyncote Family Medicine in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Michelle Powell’s profile.

212 patients have reviewed Michelle Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Powell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michelle Powell, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.