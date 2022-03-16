See All Physicians Assistants in Annapolis, MD
Michelle Pipta, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michelle Pipta, PA is a Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD. 

Michelle Pipta works at Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Medical Pkwy
    2002 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-2700
  2. 2
    KureSmart Pain Management - Annapolis Defense Hwy
    116 Defense Hwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 571-2946
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Michelle Pipta was extremely informative, took time to explain information & put me totally at ease . Highly recommend
    About Michelle Pipta, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679783856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Pipta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Pipta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Pipta works at Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Michelle Pipta’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Pipta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Pipta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Pipta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Pipta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

