Michelle Perovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Perovich, LMFT
Overview
Michelle Perovich, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Centennial, CO.
Michelle Perovich works at
Locations
A Better Family Counseling Center6901 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 473-9292
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle made me feel as if I was talking to a friend every single session. I always left her office feeling more confident in myself and in what I need to do next. Another fantastic thing about her office is that she is usually pretty flexible. It was never a hassle or a long wait to get in to see her.
About Michelle Perovich, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669522090
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Perovich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Perovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Michelle Perovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Perovich.
