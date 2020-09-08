Dr. Perepiczka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Perepiczka, PHD is a Counselor in New York, NY.
Dr. Perepiczka works at
Porteck Health Networks260 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 470-7264
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I left that first review. I regret my words, she’s not completely lacking in empathy. In hindsight, there are things that we both could’ve done better. After months together, she suggested she wasn’t the right provider for the job, it wasn’t a good fit. I wish I’d listened and avoided the heartache. It ended very badly and I was distraught and frankly, traumatized, but I think/hope I’m finally over it. After speaking with a new therapist, she told me Michelle really could’ve handled the situation better, so it’s not just my opinion. At the same time, I could’ve handled the situation better too. Giving higher stars to balance out my first review. If she says it’s not a good fit or you feel that way, end it. But other people seemed to like her, so I’d give it a try.
- Counseling
- English
- 1619284114
Dr. Perepiczka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perepiczka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perepiczka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perepiczka.
