Michelle D Nur, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle D Nur, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Michelle D Nur works at Oak Street Health East Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health East Charlotte
    6824 Harrisburg Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 850-0871
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michelle D Nur, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487153912
