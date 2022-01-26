See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Michelle Nagel

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Overview

Michelle Nagel is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Michelle Nagel works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Express Care
    2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 270-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 26, 2022
Michelle is probably the best PCP I've gone to in years. She was attentive and responsive to all of my questions. Several times I felt like I was over-explaining, but she prompted me to continue and really listened to my concerns. She also gave me solutions or pathways to solutions for each of my problems. I felt very comfortable with Michelle and would highly recommend her.
Haley D. — Jan 26, 2022
Photo: Michelle Nagel
About Michelle Nagel

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033580865
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Nagel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Nagel works at Innovative Express Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Michelle Nagel’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Michelle Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Nagel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Nagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Nagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

