Michelle Nagel
Michelle Nagel is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Michelle Nagel works at
Locations
Innovative Express Care2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 270-5600Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Michelle is probably the best PCP I've gone to in years. She was attentive and responsive to all of my questions. Several times I felt like I was over-explaining, but she prompted me to continue and really listened to my concerns. She also gave me solutions or pathways to solutions for each of my problems. I felt very comfortable with Michelle and would highly recommend her.
About Michelle Nagel
Michelle Nagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michelle Nagel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Nagel.
