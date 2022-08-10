Michelle Murphy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Murphy, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Murphy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
Michelle Murphy works at
Locations
Peak Performance and Prevention317 4th St Nw, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (425) 441-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to p-3 since shortly after Michelle opened. I am so very well taken care of. The clinic is a game changer in my opinion. Focusing on functional wellness has allowed us to really hone in on my specific challenges and put the things that are not a big deal on the back burner. I have utilized a good number of the services they offer and have been very pleased with my results and their attention to detail.
About Michelle Murphy, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669664454
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Murphy accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Michelle Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.