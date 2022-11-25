Dr. Michelle Molina, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Molina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Molina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Molina works at
Locations
Wellness & Vitality Home Care LLC2102 Business Center Dr Ste 130, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 267-4424
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Child Evaluation for autism.
About Dr. Michelle Molina, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1942224985
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
