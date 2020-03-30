See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Michelle Migliore, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michelle Migliore, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Michelle Migliore works at TAMPA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER - LEE DAVIS HEALTH CENTER in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Tfhc #16 Pharmacy
    1502 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-0950
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Michelle Migliore, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629481403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Migliore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Migliore works at TAMPA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER - LEE DAVIS HEALTH CENTER in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Michelle Migliore’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michelle Migliore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Migliore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Migliore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Migliore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

