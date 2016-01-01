Michelle Meyer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Meyer, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Meyer, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Saint Francis University and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Michelle Meyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave # 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 696-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Meyer?
About Michelle Meyer, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851642250
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Meyer works at
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.