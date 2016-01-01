See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Michelle Mercurius, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Mercurius, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Mercurius, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Michelle Mercurius works at Oak Street Health City Line in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health City Line
    1114 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 603-9694

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Mercurius?

Photo: Michelle Mercurius, NP
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Mercurius, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Mercurius to family and friends

Michelle Mercurius' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Mercurius

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Mercurius, NP.

About Michelle Mercurius, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1932477544
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Mercurius, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Mercurius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Mercurius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Mercurius works at Oak Street Health City Line in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Michelle Mercurius’s profile.

Michelle Mercurius has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Mercurius.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Mercurius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Mercurius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.