Michelle Mercado, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Mercado, LCSW
Overview
Michelle Mercado, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Palm Bay, FL.
Michelle Mercado works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1060 Emerson Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Mercado?
About Michelle Mercado, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1386190213
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Mercado works at
Michelle Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.