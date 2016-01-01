See All Cardiologists in Sebastian, FL
Michelle Margerum, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Margerum, NP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Margerum, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. 

Michelle Margerum works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Sebastian, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
4 (60)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Cardiology Associates
    7754 Bay St, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 589-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sebastian River Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michelle Margerum?

    Photo: Michelle Margerum, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Michelle Margerum, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Margerum to family and friends

    Michelle Margerum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michelle Margerum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Margerum, NP.

    About Michelle Margerum, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497284491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Margerum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Margerum works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Sebastian, FL. View the full address on Michelle Margerum’s profile.

    Michelle Margerum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Margerum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Margerum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Margerum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michelle Margerum, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.