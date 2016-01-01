See All Social Workers in Geneva, IL
Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW

Clinical Social Work
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Clinical Social Work, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Michelle Maddalozzo works at Grow Therapy in Geneva, IL with other offices in Goldsboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grow Therapy
    25 N River Ln, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    CPMH Affiliate - Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW, CATC
    684 N Spence Ave, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 288-2686

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Military Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michelle Maddalozzo, LCSW

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

