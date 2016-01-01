Michelle Locke, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Locke, LCSW
Overview
Michelle Locke, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL.
Michelle Locke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy321 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Locke?
About Michelle Locke, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1881350049
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Locke works at
Michelle Locke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Locke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.