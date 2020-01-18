Michelle Lemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Lemon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Lemon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.

Locations
Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics2130 S 17th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 454-7454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, caring, and extremely helpful psychiatrist! I have been seeing her for ten years now, and she has seen me through some incredibly rough patches with flying colors. She knows how to find the medications that work best for me, and always makes time to listen to me and suggest things that might help. The best psychiatrist in Lincoln!
About Michelle Lemon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871631184
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Lemon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Michelle Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Lemon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Lemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Lemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.