Michelle Lemon, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michelle Lemon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Michelle Lemon works at Genesis Psychiatric Group, Lincoln Nebraska in Lincoln, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics
    2130 S 17th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 454-7454

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2020
    A wonderful, caring, and extremely helpful psychiatrist! I have been seeing her for ten years now, and she has seen me through some incredibly rough patches with flying colors. She knows how to find the medications that work best for me, and always makes time to listen to me and suggest things that might help. The best psychiatrist in Lincoln!
    Julaine — Jan 18, 2020
    About Michelle Lemon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871631184
