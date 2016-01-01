Michelle Leece accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Leece, APRN
Overview
Michelle Leece, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartford, CT.
Michelle Leece works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wheeler Clinic Inc43 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 793-3500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Leece?
About Michelle Leece, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174175657
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Leece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Leece works at
Michelle Leece has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Leece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Leece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Leece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.