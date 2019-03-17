Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Leblanc, DC
Overview
Dr. Michelle Leblanc, DC is a Chiropractor in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 6655 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 322-9330
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le Blanc has been my chiropractor for several years. I have confidence she will be able to find the cause of my problem. She is knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Michelle Leblanc, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932305869
Frequently Asked Questions
