Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Michelle Lambert, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hayward, WI. 

Michelle Lambert works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77 Ste A, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    About Michelle Lambert, APRN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1962433516
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

