See All Nurse Midwives in Vancouver, WA
Michelle Kassens, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Kassens, CNM

Midwifery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Kassens, CNM is a Midwife in Vancouver, WA. 

Michelle Kassens works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps
    700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Kassens?

Jul 17, 2022
Miss Michelle explained my options well and helped me decide on an IUD. Having it put in wasn’t as painful as people said and she explained what she was doing as it was out in. Listened to me and I would tell my friends to see her!
Stephanie — Jul 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michelle Kassens, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Kassens, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Kassens to family and friends

Michelle Kassens' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Kassens

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Kassens, CNM.

About Michelle Kassens, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1104100569
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Kassens, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Kassens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Kassens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Kassens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Kassens works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Michelle Kassens’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Michelle Kassens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Kassens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Kassens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Kassens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.