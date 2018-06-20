See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntsville, AL
Michelle Jtineant, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Michelle Jtineant, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL. 

Michelle Jtineant works at Aspire Primary Care LLC in Huntsville, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Aspire Primary Care LLC
    600 Saint Clair Ave SW Ste 22, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 704-7325
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 20, 2018
    Michelle is as knowledgeable as any doctor . She is very attentive and extremely thorough . She has a kind personality and goes the true EXTRA MILE to see her patients improve. I can not overstate how good the care I have received from her has been , as though I am an important person . Having a super competent professional who leaves no stone unturned to help me has made my life easier. She is one of a kind .
    Jennifer Geddie in Huntsville , AL — Jun 20, 2018
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1639418908
    Michelle Jtineant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Jtineant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle Jtineant works at Aspire Primary Care LLC in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Michelle Jtineant’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Michelle Jtineant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Jtineant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Jtineant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Jtineant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
