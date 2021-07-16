See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Michelle Johnston, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Johnston, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Johnston, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Michelle Johnston works at AHMG EF Coastal Internal Medicine-Townsend, MD Supervising in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AHMG EF Coastal Internal Medicine-Townsend, MD Supervising
    335 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 290, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 501-1818

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Johnston?

Jul 16, 2021
Michelle takes her time and listens! She is very collaborative, understanding and professional.
Sheree McFarland — Jul 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michelle Johnston, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Johnston, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Johnston to family and friends

Michelle Johnston's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Johnston

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Johnston, PA-C.

About Michelle Johnston, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427143809
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Johnston, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Johnston works at AHMG EF Coastal Internal Medicine-Townsend, MD Supervising in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Michelle Johnston’s profile.

Michelle Johnston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Johnston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michelle Johnston, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.