Michelle James, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle James, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Michelle James works at Methodist Medical Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care Group LLC
    Primary Care Group LLC
1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 150, Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 516-9830
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    How was your appointment with Michelle James?

    Oct 03, 2022
    Michelle has been one of the best medical professionals that I've ever been to. She wonderful with me as a patient and keeps it real with me about my health.
    TeVeka Broome — Oct 03, 2022
    About Michelle James, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1750536967
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle James, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michelle James works at Methodist Medical Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Michelle James’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Michelle James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

