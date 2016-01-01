See All Chiropractors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC

Chiropractic
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Hsu works at At Your Home Familycare in San Diego, CA with other offices in Bellingham, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    At Your Home Familycare
    6540 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 224-2700
    Color Chiropractic
    1114 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 922-0626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
About Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC

  Chiropractic
  20 years of experience
  English, Cantonese
  1821215930
Education & Certifications

  Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
  UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
