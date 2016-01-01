Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC
Overview
Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC is a Chiropractor in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
At Your Home Familycare6540 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 224-2700
Color Chiropractic1114 Finnegan Way, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 922-0626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Hsu, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1821215930
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu speaks Cantonese.
Dr. Hsu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.