See All Family Doctors in Crest Hill, IL
Michelle Horvath Icon-share Share Profile

Michelle Horvath

Family Medicine
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michelle Horvath is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crest Hill, IL. 

Michelle Horvath works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Crest Hill, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    16151 Weber Rd Ste 201, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 838-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 62 ratings
Patient Ratings (62)
5 Star
(60)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michelle Horvath?

Nov 16, 2022
Michelle shows a true caring for her patient. She is never in a hurry to move to her next patient.
— Nov 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michelle Horvath
How would you rate your experience with Michelle Horvath?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michelle Horvath to family and friends

Michelle Horvath's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michelle Horvath

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michelle Horvath.

About Michelle Horvath

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487643003
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Horvath is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Horvath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Horvath works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Crest Hill, IL. View the full address on Michelle Horvath’s profile.

62 patients have reviewed Michelle Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Horvath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Michelle Horvath?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.