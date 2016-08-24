Michelle Holcomb, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Holcomb, NP
Overview
Michelle Holcomb, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX.
Locations
West Frisco Health and Wellness4280 Main St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 464-2510Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
West McKinney Health & Wellness8000 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 464-2510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shes amazing! She took the time to listen to my concerns, needs and wants. And she actually listened! I wasn't rushed and felt extremely comfortable.
About Michelle Holcomb, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578583753
Education & Certifications
- Texas Womans University
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Holcomb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Holcomb works at
10 patients have reviewed Michelle Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Holcomb.
