Michelle Holcomb, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Holcomb, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frisco, TX. 

Michelle Holcomb works at West Frisco Health & Wellness in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Frisco Health and Wellness
    4280 Main St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033
(972) 464-2510
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    West McKinney Health & Wellness
    8000 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070
(972) 464-2510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Aug 24, 2016
    Shes amazing! She took the time to listen to my concerns, needs and wants. And she actually listened! I wasn't rushed and felt extremely comfortable.
    Brittany in Farmers Branch, TX — Aug 24, 2016
    About Michelle Holcomb, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1578583753
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Womans University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michelle Holcomb, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michelle Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michelle Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Michelle Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Holcomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

