Michelle Harvey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Harvey, LMFT
Overview
Michelle Harvey, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Culver City, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6101 W Centinela Ave Ste 380, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 337-7827
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Harvey?
About Michelle Harvey, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841403813
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Harvey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.