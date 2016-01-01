Michelle Hartke, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Hartke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Hartke, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michelle Hartke, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Michelle Hartke works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain primary care clinic Pueblo, Colorado131 S Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 924-9398
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michelle Hartke?
About Michelle Hartke, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124397559
Education & Certifications
- Beth-El College of Nursing - Bachelor's of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Hartke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michelle Hartke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michelle Hartke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Hartke works at
2 patients have reviewed Michelle Hartke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Hartke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Hartke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Hartke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.